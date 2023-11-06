Governor Soludo Loses Father At 92

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has lost his father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo, (Ichie Akukananwa 1).

He died in the early hours of Monday 6, November, 2023.

Pa Soludo is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grand-children and six great-grand children.

According to the governor, his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of 92.

A short statement by the Press Secretary of the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime, announced Pa Soludo’s passing.

“Further information will be communicated to the public in due course.”