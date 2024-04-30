Governor Uzodimma Appoints Self Commissioner For Lands To Stop Corruption

Nigeria
By Micheal EZEH
Hope-Uzodimma-Imo-State-Governor-
Hope Uzodimma, Imo State Governor

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has appointed himself as the Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning. The announcement was made on Tuesday during the inauguration of new commissioners at the Government House in Owerri.

RELATED
Nigeria

Uzodimma To Celebrate Workers’ Day With Payment Of Gratuities To Imo State Retirees

Nigeria

Tension In Imo Community After Alleged Killing Of Resident By Vigilante Group

According to the governor, the self-appointment is aimed at preventing corruption scandals that have plagued the department in the past. This move comes after the previous Commissioner for Lands, Noble Atulegwu, was suspended and later arrested in November 2023 over allegations of land grabbing and other related matters.

Advertisement

Atulegwu was detained for over 40 days at the police headquarters in Owerri before being released.

Leave a comment

Advertisement