Governors, Adebanjo Pay Tributes As Odumakin Buried in Osun

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The remains of the spokesman for Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, were on Saturday buried at his residence, Ewuru Street, in Moro. Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State.

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria , Bishop Francis Wale Oke, conducted the service held in honour of the human rights activists and many dignitaries were present to pay their last respect to Odumakin.

The widow, Joe Okei-Odumakin, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State were present at the service held in his honour at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro.

Odumakin died on April 2 at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos StateUniversity Teaching Hosputal, Ikeja as a result of complications from COVID-19.

The 93-year-old- Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, was also present at the burial ceremony against Yoruba tradition which forbids a father from witnessing the burial of his son.

Adebanjo, who had wept at the lying-in-state held for Odumakin in Lagos on Thursdays said the late Afenifere spokesperson, who he described as his grandson worked so hard without reaping the reward. Odumakin died at 54.

He promised that Afenifere would not leave his children, saying their father consistently fought for the underdogs and served humanity selflessly but death took him away before he could reap what he sowed.

Pa Adebanjo said, “It is so painful that I am paying tribute to my grandson. It is against the culture of Yorubaland . Instead of him paying tribute to me I am paying tribute to him. Who am I to question God? God is powerful. How can he leave a man of 93 and take a man of 54, God does his work the way he likes, he knows why and how he will comfort us.

” Yinka spoke truth to power. He did great works for Yorubaland, progressives and Nigeria. He was a rare gem not common among this generation. Yinka was consistent in fighting for the underdogs, against injustice. Yinka was an Awo to the core.

“Afenifere is mourning a tireless fighter for human rights. He worked without receiving the reward. Yinka is gone but Afenifere will consistently be with his children. The prayer for Afenifere now is that God should quickly give us replacement particularly at this time when the country is burning. What he stands for was daring, he speaks truth to power that be.

“I enjoin our leaders to fight against colonial imperialism. I salute Yinka for always fighting against Fulani imperialism. Call a spade a spade, a feudalist is a feudalist. We are suffering in this country. Don’t let anybody say we are fighting for secession, we are people that are calling for restructuring to consolidate Nigeria Unity. To prevent secession, the president must restructure the country else the system will produce more of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and others. “

The Osun State governor described Odumakin as an illustrious son of the state, who he said fought for what was right and equitable.

“He simply lived for the people. He was a phenomenal leader, who, without holding public office, impacted us in unique ways. However, we must not sorrow like those who do not have hope. We must find comfort in the truly phenomenal life he lived. We should rejoice, knowing Odumakin has left for a better place,” he said.

Fayemi said the late human rights activist defended the defenceless and spoke for the voiceless despite intimidations, saying he would be sorely missed.

Fayemi said, “As Afenifere spokesperson he was democratic to the core, he was a nationalist without question, he was never apologetic about the Yoruba agenda but was also not a secessionist, he was always clear about the path to progress and why regional autonomy offers the best route to progress and development in our country.

“Yinka is leaving us with a legacy to speak truth to power, an unrelenting campaign for restructuring. This country has challenges, Nigeria needs rescuing from the evil merchants who want to drag it down and that was what he stood for in his days. We must not succumb to the merchant of division and secession. We must not give in for them to run this country down and that is what we can do to keep Odumakin’s memory alive. Goodbye Odumakin.”

Makinde in his tribute said Odumakin advocate a country where there would be justice and equity, saying his memory would be kept alive.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who was represented by the Sooko, Oba Kemade Elugbade described Odumakin as an unforgettable descendant of Oduduwa, the progenitors. He said Odumakin was one of the loudest pro- democracy voices in the country.

The monarch named the Ife/Moro road after the late Odumakin, saying the road would now be known as Olayinka Odumakin Boulevard. He also said that an ultra-modern garden had also been named in the honour of the deceased ” in my privately owned Students Village in Obafemi Awolowo University where a dignified bronze bust will be unveiled in your eternal honour.”

The widow expressed gratitude to all those present and those who had identified with her late husband.