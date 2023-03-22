Governorship: Enugu Indigenes In Abuja Ask INEC To Declare Mbah Winner

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Enugu indigenes in Abuja have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

The group led by Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Sunny Anyanwu, at a press conference in Abuja, Tuesday, claimed that Mr. Mbah has satisfied all the requirements needed for the exercise and should be declared the winner without delay.

Anyanwu stated that the closest rival to Mba, the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Chijioke Edeogo, was no match for as he said, the PDP candidate has distinguished himself as a public servant and a successful businessman.

He cautioned that the INEC should not do anything that could undermine the peaceful and harmonious co-existence of the state.

Anyanwu, who appealed to Enugu residents to remain peaceful, warned that the continuous withholding of the result of the election could push the people to the extreme.

He dismissed claims of over-voting as has been speculated in some quarters, stressing that there wasn’t any need to review while a winner has emerged in the person of Mbah.

Advertisement

He explained that people have started jubilating over Mbah until the electoral administrator suspended the exercise and dampened the spirit of the peace loving and hardworking Enugu people.

Anyanwu threatened legal action if INEC did not declare Mbah as the rightful winner of the contest.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through its spokesman, Barr, Festus Okoye, announced resumption of further collation of the governorship election results in Enugu State after review the results of Nsukka and Nkanu East Local Government Areas.