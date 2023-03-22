Governorship: Enugu Indigenes In Abuja Ask INEC To Declare Mbah Winner

Nigeria Politics
By Sylvia Okedi

Enugu indigenes in Abuja have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

The group led by Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Sunny Anyanwu, at a press conference in Abuja, Tuesday, claimed that Mr. Mbah has satisfied all the requirements needed for the exercise and should be declared the winner without delay.

Anyanwu stated that the closest rival to Mba, the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Chijioke Edeogo, was no match for as he said, the PDP candidate has distinguished himself as a public servant and a successful businessman.

He cautioned that the INEC should not do anything that could undermine the peaceful and harmonious co-existence of the state.  

Anyanwu, who appealed to Enugu residents to remain peaceful, warned that the continuous withholding of the result of the election could push the people to the extreme.

RELATED
Opinion & Interviews

Chief (Dr) Chekwas Okorie @ 70: Reflections Of A Journalist

Nigeria Politics

VIDEO: Alex Otti Returns To Abia Ahead Of INEC’s Declaration Of Guber Results

He dismissed claims of over-voting as has been speculated in some quarters, stressing that there wasn’t any need to review while a winner has emerged in the person of Mbah.

Advertisement

He explained that people have started jubilating over Mbah until the electoral administrator suspended the exercise and  dampened the spirit of the peace loving and hardworking Enugu people.

Anyanwu threatened legal action if INEC did not declare Mbah as the rightful winner of the contest.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through its spokesman, Barr, Festus Okoye, announced resumption of further   collation of the governorship election results in Enugu State after review the results of Nsukka and Nkanu East Local Government Areas.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement