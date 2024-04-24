Govs Of Kaduna, Kano, 7 Other Northern States Attend U.S Security Symposium

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has led a delegation of nine northern governors to a security symposium in the U.S., organised by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

The three-day event being held from April 23 to April 25 is being attended by governors of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Plateau State which are all facing security challenges.

According to Governor Yusuf’s media director, Sunusi Bature, the symposium aims to address the root causes of insecurity in Northern Nigeria by developing comprehensive solutions.

“The intensive executive engagement will enable the Governors of some of the trouble states deep understanding on the dynamics of security threat, it’s socioeconomic dimensions, and near-term opportunities to drive stability in Northern Nigeria.

“The US Institute of Peace would also broaden knowledge on strengthening conflict prevention in the region, through a non-violent strategies for engaging the armed groups as alternative for conflect resolution.

“The strategic engagement being anchored under the tutelage of Dr. Joseph Sany, Vice President, Africa Center for US Institute of Peace, will also focus on policy coordination and management of peace and stability in Nigeria,” said Bature.