Govs, Residents Of Abia, Sokoto, Others Yet To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Nearly two weeks after Nigeria commenced roll-out of about 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, eight out of thirty-six states of the country have yet to commence vaccination of residents.

This was revealed in a data published by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and seen by THE WHISTLER on Monday.

The data showed that only twenty-eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commenced the vaccination of residents.

The data showed that Abia, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara States were yet to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health workers and other residents.

The development also connotes that the governors of these states are yet to receive a jab of the vaccine as advised by the Federal Government to boost the confidence of citizens toward the vaccine.

The NPHCDA data showed that only two persons have received the vaccine in Borno State, likewise in Ebonyi State where just eight persons have received the vaccines since it was rolled out.

However, states with the highest record of vaccinated persons include: Lagos – 36,009; Jigawa – 19,226; Bauchi- 14,422; Ogun- 9,765; Kaduna- 7,099.

Also, states like Kwara, Nasarawa and the FCT have vaccinated over 5,000 persons, while Adamawa accounted for 4,150 vaccination.

Osun, Yobe, Edo and Kano States have vaccinated over 1,000 residents since the official roll out of the vaccine at the state level.