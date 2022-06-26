Govt Orders Autopsies On 22 Lifeless Bodies Found At Night Club In South Africa

South African government has said it will probe the cause of deaths of about 22 persons found lifeless inside a popular hotel around East London city.

Their bodies were found at Enyobeni Tavern on Sunday morning and calls were put through to the police by residents.

Siyanda Manana, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department, confirmed the incident to Reuters, adding that relatives should go to the state mortuary to identify their bodies.

“We are going to immediately be embarking on autopsies so we can know the probable cause of death.

“We are talking about 22 bodies right now,” Manana told Reuters

The hotel has been surrounded by security operatives for further investigation.

