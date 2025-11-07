Govt Shutdown Triggers Flight Reductions At U.S. Busiest Airports

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Millions of Americans may see their travel plans disrupted as the Donald Trump administration begins cutting flights nationwide amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Starting today, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reduce flight operations at 40 major airports by 4%, rising to 10% by next Friday if the shutdown continues.

The move affects major hubs including New York’s LaGuardia, Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Washington Dulles, among others.

According to CNN, airlines have already canceled hundreds of flights for the weekend. Delta, United, American, and Southwest have collectively scrapped more than 700 flights, offering flexible rebooking options for affected passengers.

FAA spokesperson Lisa Bedford said the phased cuts are meant to “ensure Americans continue to fly safely” as controller shortages worsen.

Over 450 staffing shortfalls have been reported since October, with many controllers resigning due to unpaid work.

Advertisement

Union officials warn that morale is collapsing and safety could erode if the shutdown persists.

“Every single day that this goes on, tomorrow is less safe than today,” said Nick Daniels of the Air Traffic Controllers Association.

While officials insist the skies remain safe, travelers are advised to prepare for cancellations, avoid layovers, and book directly with airlines.