Grassroots Initiative Party Says Buhari Against Democracy For Not Signing Electoral Bill Into Law

Anybody that is against the signing of the Electoral Bill into law is not a democrat, Grassroots Initiative Party said on Thursday.

The national chairman of the initiative, Eze Kanayo Chukwumezie, told THE WHISTLER in Awka that the bill, when signed into law, would entrust power to the people.

He said, “Think of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results where cast votes will no longer pass through the hands that will manipulate them.

“Think of direct primaries where every party member will have a say on candidates to run for them instead of imposition of candidates which indirect primaries produce through delegates who may not represent the interest of the masses.

“We missed tracks when we abandoned Option A4. The Electoral Bill will return a hi-tech version of Option A4. So the delay in signing it into law is anti-masses. The legislature not overriding the president on it is gross betrayal.”

Chukwumezie regretted Nigeria’s downward swing over the years, and called for a more purposeful leadership.

In his words, “Nigerians have wallowed in darkness since the 80s. Remembering that Nigeria and some European countries like Belgium, Netherlands and Spain were at par in terms of development is disturbing.

“Malaysia/Singapore, India, etc were below us. No African country (except South Africa) was close to us at a time.

“None of these countries made half of what Nigeria made; none has 20% of the natural resources Nigeria has. Yet where are we? A major oil producing country that still imports all oil products!”

He called on Nigerians to resolve for a true leadership to salvage the country. Quoting him, “This is 2022. Nigerians should resolve to get things done right. With what we have, poverty should be the last word to be heard of in Nigeria, but ironically we are the official Poverty Capital of the world.

“I also stand bold to say that we are also the Corruption Capital of the world. But there is light at the end of the tunnel because some of us, drawn from the civil society, Rotary International, grassroots leaders and progressives have come together to form the Grassroots Initiative Party (GRIP) to put back smiles on the faces of the masses.”