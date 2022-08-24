Green Tech Manufacturing Firm, Agilitee To Export 20,000 Electric Scooters By December

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Africa’s Green-Tech manufacturing company, Agilitee, has unfolded plans to export its electric delivery Scooters to other countries.

The Company said about 20,000 of the EV Scooter that comes with an Artificial Intelligence helmet is expected to be supplied to other African countries by the end of this year.

The company has been one of the major contributors of AI products on the African market in recent years.

The Company said in a statement that Zimbabwe would be the next country to get supply by September after it successfully completed a test run in May this year, adding that plans are also on to roll out the products to the rest of Africa.

Agilitee founder, Dr Mandla Lamba, said the roll out will come with Africa’s first AI Helmet.

The electric scooter being rolled out is Agilitee – Loadex which has a range of 70km per charge.

The EV giant uses swapping machines that allow owners to swap the loadex removable batteries within 60 seconds and continue with their deliveries.

“We are here to end poverty, imagine what used to be R6000 petrol cost per month in South Africa for the delivery scooters will now become profit that will allow the drivers to get more scooters and grow the business.

“The time has come for Africa to rise and I am humbled that God chose village people like us to spearhead the charge. Agilitee puts purpose over profit, its time Africa has a Savior that cares about change more than profit,” said Lamba.

Agilitee has floated an Initial Public Offer on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the company is raising $2bn by selling 10 per cent to investors.