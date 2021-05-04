Greenfield Abduction: We’re Working With Kaduna Govt To Rescue Remaining Students – Presidency

In apparent response to Tuesday’s protest by parents of the abducted Greenfield University students, the Presidency has pledged to ensure that the 17 surviving students are rescued unhurt.

Parents of the abducted students had stormed the federal capital, Abuja, to demand action from the Federal Government toward the students’ rescue.

This came after the abductors reportedly killed five out of the abducted students over the federal and Kaduna State government’s failure to pay N100 million ransom.

But the Presidency, in a terse statement tweeted from its official Twitter account (@NGRPresident) on Tuesday night, said it was working closely with security agencies and Kaduna State Government to rescue the students.

“We deeply share the anguish of the parents of the abducted Greenfield University students. The Federal Government through the military and intelligence agencies is working to support the Kaduna State Government to bring this tragic saga to an end with no further loss of innocent life.

“We will ensure that good triumphs over evil, and that all of the bandits and criminals terrorizing innocent lives and communities are brought to book. This is a time for all Nigerians to unite, regardless of religion, ethnicity or partisan affiliation—against a common, dastardly enemy,” it stated.