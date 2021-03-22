Gridlock: NPA Bars Exports Cargoes From Lagos Ports Over Backlog Of 600 Trucks

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian Ports Authority has announced the temporary suspension of export receipts at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port.

The NPA said on Monday in a statement signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications Division, Ibrahim Nasiru, that the suspension which took effect on Monday, March 22 would last for the next fourteen days.

The NPA said the move was part of efforts to improve access and service delivery at the ports.

“We have a backlog of over 600 trucks that have approached the port coming out of their truck parks and are currently in that location within the port corridors, within the Lilypond. So we are suspending all export cargoes.

“The development is necessitated by the need for consultations with export cargo stakeholders and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council on the harmonisation of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo,” the NPA said.

But the NPA said the suspension does not affect export refrigerated cargo and trucks whose operators have secured call up tickets as of Friday, March 19, 2021.

NPA said, “All other segments of port users are enjoined to continue carrying on their businesses by using the designated truck parks and booking for access into the ports on the Eto platform.”