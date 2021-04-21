Grieving Queen Elizabeth II Clocks 95 Twelve Days After Husband’s Death

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Queen Elizabeth II clocked 95 years on Wednesday, the Royal Family has announced.

In a tweet, the Buckingham Palace said that her Majesty’s birthday came at a time when her deceased husband, Prince Phillip (99) was being mourned by the family and the entire country.

“Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday.

“HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.

“This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh,” it stated.

THE WHISTLER reported that Philip passed on on April 9 and the royal family said he died peacefully.