Griezmann To Join MLS Side From Atletico

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Former France forward Antoine Griezmann will join Major League Soccer side Orlando City from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Griezmann, 35, is in his second permanent spell with Atletico and is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He is closing in on 300 career club goals, having also played for Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

He said, “I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career.

“From my first conversations with the club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me.

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“I look forward to making Orlando my new home,” he added.

Griezmann retired from international football in 2024 with 44 goals in 137 caps and was part of the side that won the World Cup in 2018.

He will move to Florida in July and has signed a deal that could see him play until 2029.