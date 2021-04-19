Groom Dies, Bride , Others Injured As Bus Plunges Into River In Akure

56 SHARES Share Tweet

A newly wed man and his bride were among five persons who were involved in an accident as the bus they were travelling in plunged into a river in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Our correspondent gathered that while the groom and four others died on the spot, the bride and others were injured in the accident that happened at Aponmu village on Sunday.

They were said to be traveling from Lagos to Akure after performing the marriage at a registry in Lagos on Saturday.

The couple was said to be going to Akure to start preparing for their traditional wedding ceremony slated for this weekend when they met their untimely death.

The crash involved a commercial Toyota Hiace Bus with Registration Number Lagos AAA 859 AC. The driver reportedly lost control of the bus and suddenly swerved from the road and fell off the bridge into a river.

The Public Relations Officer of the Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission in Ondo State, Abiola Fadumo, confirmed the accident.

The PRO however said there was no detail yet as the rescue operation was still ongoing as of the time of filling this report.

The remains of the dead victims had been deposited in the morgue of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, while the injured had been admitted into the hospital.