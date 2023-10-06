Group Accuses Shettima Of Meddling In Nasarawa Guber Tribunal Verdict

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has accused Nigerian Vice President, Kashim Shettima, of meddling in Nasarawa State governorship election petition tribunal verdict by using religion.

The group which a few days ago accused the state government of allegedly using state resources to fund its appeal at the appeal court and called on anti-corruption agencies to investigate the allegation that Shettima has begun to mobilise “Islamic leaders” to scuttle the judgement.

Recall tribunal had nullified the election of the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

HURIWA in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Friday, claimed that it was reliably informed by a source that Shettima is allegedly attempting to weave Islamic sentiments into the Nasarawa State governorship litigation.

According to HURIWA, the VP is allegedly mobilising religious leaders “and top judicial officers in Abuja to scuttle the judgment of the Nasarawa governorship election petition tribunal which returned the verdict that indeed the PDP won.”

The group wondered why the VP who is from Borno state is allegedly being linked to such “a sinister plot to divide the good people of Nasarawa State which happens to be one of the most religiously diverse subnational entity with Muslims, Christians, traditional African Religion cohabiting as one and the same families.”

HURIWA further alleged that the purported attempts by the VP involve reaching out to influential religious figures, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and leveraging the influence of the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage, a former Supreme Court judge.

“We urge the VP, the governor, the Emir of Lafia and His Excellency the Sultan of Sokoto who is well regarded for his objectivity, not to dabble into partisan politics or drag their high offices into religious and political bigotry.”

It warned all stakeholders, including religious leaders and traditional rulers, to refrain from interfering in the judicial process.

“The association urged them to uphold the rule of law and permit the courts to make determinations based on the evidence presented before them.

“In a democratic society, the law should always take precedence over sentiments and religious biases.

“The importance of Nasarawa State receiving a transparent, equitable, and unbiased resolution to this election dispute, devoid of divisive elements, cannot be overemphasised.

“HURIWA stands unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding the rights of all Nigerians and ensuring that justice prevails without bias,” it said.