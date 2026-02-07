Group Alleges Governor’s Plot To Install Brother As VC Of Federal University Wukari

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Petitions Ministry Of Education

A controversy is brewing at the Federal University Wukari (FUW) in Taraba State, as allegation has emerged that the state governor, Agbu Kefas is attempting to influence the appointment of his brother, Dr. Benjamin Kefas, as the institution’s next Vice-Chancellor.

A group, Concerned Persons with Education Interest, has petitioned the Federal Ministry of Education, claiming that Dr. Kefas lacks the requisite qualifications and academic credentials for the position.

The group alleged that despite being an Assistant Professor of Neuro-oncology at the University of Virginia, Dr. Kefas is not a full professor, a key requirement for the Vice-Chancellor role.

“Our concern is not directed at any individual on personal grounds, but rather at ensuring that the appointment process remains transparent, competitive, merit-based, and compliant with the statutory requirements guiding appointment of Vice Chancellors in federal universities.

“The Vice-Chancellor position requires the attainment of the rank of professor with at least 10 years of experience, proven integrity, and high administrative ability, among other qualifications clearly specified in university regulations and guidelines issued by the Federal Government,” it said.

The petition, signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Bulus Zakari, expressed concerns over the integrity of the selection process, citing fears of external political influence.

“Recent events surrounding the ongoing selection process have raised serious concerns among stakeholders as there are growing fears that external political influence, particularly from the State Governor, Agbu Kefas, may be affecting the integrity of the process, as allegations are riff that efforts are being made to influence the selection in favour of his brother, Dr. Benjamin Ate Kefas,” Zakari alleged.

The group further alleged that the process for appointing the next Vice-Chancellor had been compromised, claiming that out of about 40 applicants, 36 were screened out, leaving only four candidates, three reportedly from Taraba State and one from Adamawa State, raising concerns about fairness and transparency in the selection process.

It called on the Federal Government to intervene to safeguard the integrity of the university and prevent what they described as a brewing industrial crisis.

“We therefore respectfully urge the Federal Ministry of Education, as supervisory authority over federal universities, to intervene promptly and ensure that the ongoing appointment process adheres strictly to University, Miscellaneous Provisions, Act 1993 and its amendments, also known as the Universities Autonomy Act,” it said.

The group demanded an independent review of the selection process to ensure fairness, transparency, and compliance with statutory requirements.

“Specifically, we request the Ministry to: Conduct an independent review of the selection and screening process to ensure fairness, transparency, and compliance with statutory requirements.

“Verify that all shortlisted candidates meet the academic and administrative qualifications prescribed for the office of Vice-Chancellor.

“Ensure that no external political influence compromises the autonomy of the university governing council or the integrity of the appointment process.

“Reassure staff, students, and stakeholders through transparent communication that merit and due process will determine the final selection.

“Take necessary corrective measures should any procedural irregularities or undue influences be established,” the petition read.