Group Asks Imo NSCDC To Probe Alleged Stealing Of Water Project Equipment

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, (RULAAC), has called on the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp, Imo state command to investigate and stop the stealing of government water project equipment at Umuokpo village in Adakam Amumara autonomous community in Ezinihitte Mbaise council of Imo State.

The group in a petition signed by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwangum and addressed to the State Commandant of NSCDC pleaded with the corps to interven it the matter, stop the stealing of the water equipment, recover stolen equipment and also arrest and prosecute parties involved.

Nwanguma stated that an unknown company was reported to have removed facilities from the site claiming that the previous government of Rochas Okorocha sold it to them.

He said, “RULAAC is informed that the water project at Umuokpo village is one of the greater Owerri, Umuahia, Okigwe and Aba Water Schemes started by the then Governor of old Imo State Dr. Sam Onunaka Mbakwe in the 1980s which he could not complete before the Muhammadu Buhari coup which terminated the life of the republic.

“Jim Nwobodo also started the greater Enugu, Awka, Onitsha, Abakaliki and Nsukka Water Schemes but could not complete them before he lost power to late Chief Christian Onoh in the 1983 election. Today, most of those water schemes are yet to be completed, thus exacerbating the problem of acute water shortage in the zone.

“This gigantic water project initiated at huge financial cost was intended to provide pipe borne water to Mbaise and parts of Obowo. The project contains heavy and multi-billion Naira equipment that could not be dismantled and evacuated in one week.

“The people of the community are in serious doubt about the genuineness of the claim by a yet to be identified ‘company’ that government sold to them a government water project installed at huge cost.

“The more curious thing about this whole episode is how this ‘company’ could have waited for more than 8 years after the administration they claimed to have sold the project to them left office before they came to claim it.

“Could it be true that the administration of former governor Rochas Okorocha sold a government project to a private company? Who are the owners of this company? Is it also true that the current government under Senator Hope Uzodinma approved the sale of the project instead of completing it to serve the purpose that the project was conceived and initiated to serve? These are questions the community is looking for answers to.

“RULAAC, on behalf of the community members, calls on the NSCDC to spare no effort to unravel the truth and if they find that the claims are false- as they seriously suspect, all those responsible should be brought to book.”