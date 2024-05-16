Group Calls For Fair, Transparent Trial Of Abuja Hospital In Organ Harvesting Case

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has expressed concerns over what it described as unfair and biassed handling of the ongoing court case involving Alliance Hospital and its Medical Director, Dr. Christopher Otabor.

Recall that the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) took the Abuja based private hospital to court over alleged involvement in organ harvesting, an offence, the agency said is contrary to and punishable under section 20(3) of Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition), Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

HURIWA, in a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, noted that since the trial began, there have been a consistent narrative in a manner that paints the hospital as a den of criminal activity, disregarding the principle enshrined in Section 36(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, which presumes every individual innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.

The group said the narrative lacked “professional objectivity” and called for immediate redress.

The statement noted that Dr. Otabor has shared his side of the story, emphasising that the kidney donor, Oluwatobi Saliman, presented an affidavit confirming he was above 18 years old and, thus, legally competent to consent to the organ donation.

“The transaction was facilitated by a third party who brought the donor to the hospital for the procedure, and Alliance Hospital acted within the legal and ethical boundaries of medical practice.

“Despite these facts, the court proceedings have been misrepresented to suggest a nefarious operation within the hospital.”

The statement stressed as misleading various narratives it said seemed to ignore due process of law and the cross-examinations that have revealed significant discrepancies in the prosecution witnesses’ testimonies.

The group noted that such biassed narratives undermine public trust in the judicial system and tarnish the reputation of an institution providing life-saving medical services.

HURIWA commended Alliance Hospital for its pioneering role in bringing affordable and high-quality kidney transplant services to Nigeria, stating that the initiative has significantly reduced the need for Nigerians to seek expensive medical treatments abroad, which often come with high risks and low success rates.

It added that the hospital’s collaboration with Indian medical experts to conduct transplants domestically represents a significant advancement in Nigeria’s healthcare capabilities.

HURIWA further emphasised that Alliance Hospital has played a crucial role in providing life-saving procedures that would otherwise be out of reach for many Nigerians.

The statement underscored the importance of acknowledging and appreciating the innovative medical practices introduced by Alliance Hospital instead of criticising the institution.

HURIWA further described Dr. Otabor as a highly respected figure in the medical community, both locally and internationally, as he has received numerous accolades, including the Prestigious Honorary Fellowship Award by the Chartered Institute of Administrators and recognition as one of the 50 Most Humanitarian Service and Change Makers in Nigeria for 2024.

“His contributions to medical science are globally acknowledged, with invitations to speak at international medical forums.

“The misleading reports ignore the foundational principle that every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This principle is not merely a legal formality but a cornerstone of justice that protects individuals from undue persecution and maintains the integrity of the judicial process.

“The premature vilification of Dr. Otabor and Alliance Hospital sets a dangerous precedent and undermines confidence in the legal system.

“We in HURIWA suspect that there might be vested interests, possibly from competitors, seeking to monopolise the legal organ transplant market by tarnishing the reputation of Alliance Hospital.

“Such actions, driven by ulterior motives, are detrimental not only to the individuals involved but also to the broader healthcare sector in Nigeria,” it said.

The statement called for calm and urged all stakeholders to allow the court to reach its verdict based on the merits of the case, free from external pressures and biassed narrative.