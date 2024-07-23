Group Calls For Increased Security In Abia After Killings

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) condemned the recent attack in Aba that claimed the life of Police Inspector Shehu Oyibo and others.

The assault occurred on Sunday morning when armed assailants ambushed a Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrol team on Ngwa Road near Mosque Junction.

Advertisement

According to a statement by Abia Police Public Relations Officer ASP Maureen Chinaka, the attackers emerged from an ash-coloured Sienna vehicle and opened fire.

FENRAD Executive Director Nnanna Nelson Nwafor called for a renewed effort to address security concerns in the state.

“What is happening in Abia State, especially in Aba, calls for a review of the approach in security service provision. With this rate of killings, no one needs to be told that the state government and security agencies need to build a working synergy to come up with a solution to this menace capable of turning investors away from Aba, regardless of the ongoing infrastructure provision in roads and energy,” the group said in a statement.

Nwafor emphasized the urgency of investigating the killings’ root causes and motivations.

Advertisement

“There is a need to study the trends and dynamics of these killings, especially to trace its source. The motivation behind these killings, be it political or not, has to be uncovered,” he stated.

FENRAD urged the Abia State government to act swiftly to prevent the violence from spreading.

“This has to be done urgently to preempt other criminal gangs and groups from exploiting the current security breach to wreak havoc in the state and parts thereof.

“It is for this and other reasons that the Foundation calls on Governor Alex Otti to ensure that security votes are channelled to secure the state under his watch.

“The need to address this by the breach in security is urgent. The governor must see to it that this trend becomes a thing of the past as he did in the Lokpanta axis which was at some point kidnappers’ den.

Advertisement

“FENRAD calls on the Governor to act decisively and timely as this trend is already taking a toll on the investment landscape of Abia State he has been working hard to expand,” the statement added.