Group Calls On Anti-Corruption Agencies To Investigate Abia Federal Lawmakers over N32bn Projects

The Abia Patriots has expressed outrage over a recent report by the public accountability organisation Tracka, which revealed that about 20 per cent of abandoned, fully paid federal constituency projects nationwide are located in Abia State.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the group described the findings as “shocking”and accused federal lawmakers from the state of complacency and failure to perform their oversight functions.

According to Tracka’s report, an estimated ₦32.2 billion was allegedly mismanaged on so-called “phantom” projects in Abia State, projects for which funds were released without any identifiable project sites.

“This is a clear case of legislative fraud and a gross abuse of public trust. Funds were fully paid, yet no projects exist on ground,” the group said.

It therefore urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC) to investigate the lawmakers.

The group questioned the failure of Abia federal legislators, particularly ranking members of the National Assembly, to ensure that constituency projects are properly executed.

“We question the role of our federal lawmakers, especially ranking members like the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ben Kalu, in ensuring that these projects are completed and serve the people,” the statement said.

The Abia Patriots also criticised what they described as a lack of oversight and accountability by elected representatives, noting that abandoned projects have denied residents access to critical infrastructure and social services.

“It is the constitutional duty of lawmakers to ensure that public funds are used effectively and efficiently, Instead, they have turned a blind eye to the mismanagement of funds and the abandonment of projects that could have improved the lives of our people,” the statement reads.

“We call on the anti corruption agencies to step in with a view to tracing those behind the scam,” the group demanded.

The group demanded explanations from the affected lawmakers on why the projects were abandoned and called on anti-corruption agencies to intervene.

“We demand answers from our federal lawmakers on why these projects were abandoned and why the funds were mismanaged.

“We also call on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate these cases of legislative fraud and bring the perpetrators to justice,” it reads.

The Abia Patriots further announced plans to conduct their own investigation into the alleged irregularities and hinted at political consequences for lawmakers found culpable.

“We have concluded plans to investigate these apparent cases of legislative fraud and will stop at nothing to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“We will also work towards ensuring the recall of culpable federal lawmakers from the National Assembly,” the group said.

Reaffirming their demands, the group said residents of Abia State deserve better governance.

“The people of Abia State deserve transparency, accountability, and good governance, we will not rest until those responsible for this mismanagement are brought to justice.”