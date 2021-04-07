Group Carpets Rivers Local Government For N10, 000 Levy On POS Users

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Center for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has described as insensitive, reported demand notice served on business owners using POS machine by the Obio-Akpor Local Government Council.

By the notice, the council has imposed a N10, 000 levy on businesses using POS as a way of raising revenue.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr. Prince Wiro, expressed worry that the business owners who complained that they have been paying between N5,000 to 15,000 tenement rate for their shops and supermarkets, stressing that any additional levy would be unbearable for them.

He said: “The new policy of the council asking business owners to pay ten thousand naira for POS machine will amount to double taxation as some of the business owners also pay Personal Income Tax to the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service.

“We are calling on the Authority of the Council to have a rethink on the policy in order not to worsen the plight of business men and women.”

The chairman of the council, Solomon Eke, was yet to respond to calls and texts sent to him as at the time of filing this report.