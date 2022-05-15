Group Decries Attacks On Igbos In Sokoto

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, an umbrella body of youth organizations in the Southeast has warned against further attacks on Igbos residing in Sokoto State.

A violent protests by some youths in parts of Sokoto demanding the release of the suspected killers of Deborah Samuel led to attacks on some christians including Igbos.

Reacting to the development, COSEYL in a statement by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, on Saturday warned that any further attack on Igbos and their properties would not be condoned.

The coalition warned that nobody has the monopoly of violence and advised them to stop further attack to avoid retaliation.

The statement reads,l: “These attacks on law-abiding and innocent Igbo businessmen who have done nothing wrong to warrant such vicious and barbaric attack on them is uncalled for and we condemn it in its entirety.

“We warn the Sokoto indigenes to stop the attack and destruction of Igbo properties and goods forthwith. We want these miscreants to know that nobody has the monopoly of violence, they should stop or else, they will see us soon.

“The same way Igbos are living in Sokoto doing their legitimate business is also the same way Sokoto indigenes are living in the South doing their business.

” We called on the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal to immediately arrest and prosecute those involved in the destruction of Igbo properties and churches”.