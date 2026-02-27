Group Demands Proof Of Coup Allegations Against Sylva

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Centre for Justice and Equity (CJE) has dismissed allegations linking former Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to the financing of an alleged coup plot against the administration of President Bola Tinubu, describing the claims as unverified and speculative.

In a statement signed by its leader, Chief Igoni William, the group expressed concern over reports published by some online media platforms accusing Sylva of backing an unconstitutional move to topple the current government. The CJE faulted the publications for lacking proof and for failing to obtain confirmation from the Defence Headquarters or any relevant security agency before going to press.

“It is disturbing that such weighty allegations were published without official verification,” the statement read. “We question the source, authenticity and timing of the information relied upon in the publication.”

The group stressed that in a democratic setting, allegations—particularly those bordering on national security—must be thoroughly verified and communicated through official channels.

The group warned against what it described as a growing pattern of unsubstantiated accusations against Sylva, noting that new claims appear to surface almost weekly.

According to the CJE, the trend raises concerns about possible coordinated efforts to damage the former minister’s reputation and prejudice public opinion.

The organisation also alleged that certain political actors in Bayelsa State were exploiting the situation for partisan advantage, accusing them of inflaming and amplifying what it called an “anti-Sylva narrative” for local political vendettas.

“This trend is dangerous and undermines both public trust and democratic stability,” the group stated, adding that there is no credible or verifiable evidence linking Sylva to any coup plot or unconstitutional activity.

The CJE maintained that Sylva’s record in public service reflects a commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law rather than subversion.

It called on security agencies to clarify the status of any ongoing investigations through official channels to prevent speculation.

The group also urged media organisations to uphold professionalism and strict verification standards, and advised political actors to refrain from weaponising national security issues for political battles.

“Nigeria’s democracy is best served when justice is guided by facts, law and due process — not by conjecture, leaks or politically motivated narratives,” the statement concluded.