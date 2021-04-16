Group Distributes Reading Materials To Encourage Primary Education In Enugu Community

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Ezimo Unity Forum, a body of progressives in Ezimo community, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Friday, kicked off the distribution of reading materials across government-owned primary schools in the community to encourage its educational advancement. The items distributed include branded exercise books, rulers, pens and pencils, as well as customized school bags. The schools that benefitted are Primary School, Ezimo-Uno; Central Primary School, Ezimo-Uno; Central Primary School, Ibagwa Ezimo; Central Primary School, Urukpa, and Central Primary School, Eburugwu, Ezimo-Agu.

The president of the forum, Onyekachi C. Ugwu, at the event, told our correspondent that, “Ezimo Unity Forum is the flagship organization championing a renaissance Ezimo through quality interventions in all spheres of our community lives. This event is the beginning of the distribution of educational materials to all pupils of primary schools in Ezimo. The forum is committed towards the promotion of education and scholarships in Ezimo through assisting our pupils to get quality education.

“Last two years, the forum inaugurated its Education Trust Fund, with a clear mandate to raise funds from members of the forum to implement initiatives that will change how our children access education; alongside granting scholarships and providing reading materials, among others.”

Mr Ugwu said that the forum was also making efforts towards economic development of the community. In his words, “The forum, during its December 2020 meeting, launched its Ezimo Economic Summit, with the mandate to place Ezimo on the front-burner of economic development through aggressive campaign for indigenous economic concerns. The committee, headed by Hon Chinedu Onu, CEO, Ingrace Group, is working round the clock to realize its mandate. We have other schemes, including tourism, with our unique Ezimo Waterfall annual events.”

The chairman of the education committee of the body, Mr Walter Ugwueze, said, “Today’s distribution of educational materials marks the commencement of our series of educational interventions in our community. Ezimo Unity Forum has mapped out programmes designed to assist our children to get quality education which will prepare them for the challenges in the future. We implore them to be serious with their studies as the forum is set to unveil its University/ Secondary School Scholarship programme for best performing pupils and students.”

The secretary of the committee, Mr Reuben Ezeme, said, “We are reciprocating the gesture of our exemplary governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who has repositioned public schools in the state for the best results. Through the state universal basic education board and PPSM, schools in Enugu State generally have state-of-the-arts facilities, motivated teachers and happy pupils and students. So, Ezimo Unity Forum, as part of its social responsibilities, embarked on this in tandem with the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s education-friendly administration. It is a continuous exercise.”

Responding, Mr Fabian Ugwu, head teacher, Central Primary School, Ibagwa Ezimo, and that of Central Primary School, Urukpa, Mr Godwin Agbo, expressed joy over the gesture, and called for its sustenance. They also encouraged other organizations across the state to emulate the initiative.

THE WHISTLER reports that over three thousand pupils are billed to benefit from the first tranche of the exercise.