Group Invokes FOI, Seeks Clarity On AMAC Advert Contract

A civil society organisation, the Concerned Citizens of the FCT, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, demanding full disclosure of the contract details with the council’s technical partner for outdoor advertisements, Takushara Nigeria Limited.

The demand, contained in a letter signed by the group’s coordinator, Dr Joel Dipo, cites allegations of fraud and threatens a lawsuit if the information is not released within the statutory period stipulated by the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011.

The group is seeking transparency on the entire process that led to the appointment of Takushara Nigeria Limited, following what it described as credible intelligence about malfeasance in the council’s advertisement revenue collection.

It stated that previous correspondence to the chairman’s office on the matter had been ignored.

“We have been in constant touch with your office via various correspondence. Howbeit, none of our correspondence has been given the needed attention,” the letter read.

Invoking the FOI Act, the group demanded the immediate release of four key documents: the advertisement made by the council before employing the technical partner; the application letters submitted by Takushara Nigeria Limited and all other screened applicants; the Memorandum of Understanding between the company and AMAC; and the statement of financial inflow between both parties.

“By the provision of section 2(2) [of the FOI Act], a public institution shall ensure proper organisation and maintenance of all information in its custody in a manner that facilitates public access to such information,” the letter stated.

It further highlighted the legal deadline for compliance, noting that the “FOIA Act 2011 section 4 mandates that within seven days after the application is received, to make the information must be made available to the applicant.”

While expressing confidence that the chairman’s office is “a law-abiding office”, the group delivered a stern warning should it fail to act.

“However, sir, in the case you refuse to release the needed information as stipulated by the law, take notice that we will immediately initiate a suit in a competent court of jurisdiction and seek an order for you to release this information to us by all means,” the letter reads.