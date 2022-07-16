Group Partners SMEDAN, Access Bank On Entrepreneurship Development For Women

A Non-Governmental Organization, Mother of Models is partnering with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency and Access Bank Plc in the area of entrepreneurship development for women.

The partnership would also enable Access Bank to provide loans to successful women of a mentorship programme.

The programme is part of a reality show tagged “40 and Fabulous” and is aimed at empowering women who are 40 and above to contribute to the economic development of Nigeria.

Addressing a Press Conference in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of Mother of Models, Jolly Nnenna Abani said the reality show became imperative in order to bridge gender parity in economic and national development.

She said, “We know that most empowerment programmes today is targeted at young people aged between 18 years and 35 years, forgetting people from 40 and above. As such, the reality show which has 10 women is geared towards improving their skills and talents and also empower them afterwards.

“This is why we partnered with SMEDAN which has trained them in enterpreneurship and also we have Access Bank who has assured of support for them in terms of soft loans. Also Studio 24 has trained them in the area of photography among others.

“Subsequently, as they come out from the show which will last 60

days, they should be equipped with the necessary skills needed in fashion design, photography, and others. That way, they can also open their businesses and become employers of labour.”

Abani added the the reality TV Show which is the first of it’s kind is generally targeted at taking women off the streets and helping them to achieve their desired dreams notwithstanding their ages.

She disclosed that Access Bank has also pledged to support these beneficiaries with credit facilities.

According to her, “Access Bank made a promise that after the training and documentation, the women would be assisted with small loans.

“Access bank came to train them on how to do business, how to access credit facilities and money management. They were also trained on emotional intelligence.”

Abani explained that her organisation has been engaged in “taking the women off-the-street,” particularly vulnerable and abandoned women in society.

She recalled how the vision for the establishment of 40 and Fabulous Naija was conceived in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that some of the women who are beneficiaries of the programme have been “used, abused, dumped and rejected.”

According to her, the programme was aimed at restoring the dignity of womanhood as well as assist women who are multi-tasking in their activities.

“We are re-branding, stabilising and empowering women. We are contributing to national development,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr.Kennedy Aja, Director of Mother of Models International Limited,

said that the journey has been a tough one, noting that some of the beneficiaries who had earlier given up in life, have been re-oriented to believe they can succeed in life.