Group Protests At EFCC HQ, Says Corruption Allegation Against Tinubu Minister, Mattatwalle Political

A group on Friday occupied the national headquarters of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a protest they said was aimed at urging the anti-graft agency to ignore being cowed to prosecute President Bola Tinubu Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle over allegations of corruption.

The group led by Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) carried various placards and urged the EFCC to resist any pressure and blackmail to prosecute an alleged offender, but follow the due process of the rule of law.

Onwubiko, who addressed journalists at the EFCC headquarters, called on politicians to stop pressuring the EFCC to prosecute citizens who they are at war with.

In the letter Onwubiko presented to the executive chairman of the EFCC, Olanipekun Olukayode, on behalf of the group, the group said, “We are compelled to address the recent developments regarding the protests against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle.

“The protests, which appear to be sponsored, have reached a disturbing level and are now a cause for serious concern.

“HURIWA is here by advocating the observance of the tenets of the law that recognises even suspects as being totally innocent in the eyes of the law until a contrary determination is reached by a competent court of law and not court of seekers of ‘lynch mob’ injustice.

“It is crucial to emphasise that allegations alone do not constitute guilt.

“These claims lack substantial evidence and seem politically motivated.

“We urge that such matters be handled through the proper legal channels, with written petitions submitted to the EFCC as required by law, rather than through public protests that aim to intimidate and exert undue pressure on the Commission.”

Dr. Matawalle has consistently operated within the bounds of the law and has expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the EFCC to ensure a transparent and fair inquiry, the group argued in the letter.

The letter further argued that, “His track record of service to the nation speaks for itself. volumes about his integrity and dedication to public office. As such, the EFCC must conduct its investigations without external pressures or distractions.

“The context of these allegations cannot be ignored.

“Nigeria’s political landscape is often marred by smear campaigns and character assassination attempts, particularly against those in positions of authority.

“The ongoing protests are likely aimed at diverting political office holders from their duties and responsibilities.”

“We requests the Executive Chairman of the EFCC to discourage these politically motivated protests against government functionaries.

“We advise those with grievances to follow due process by submitting written petitions or seeking redress through competent courts of law.

“Furthermore, we propose that the protesters or their sponsors sign a bond agreeing that, should the investigation exonerate Matawalle, they will face arrest and be made to pay the same amount they are alleging as damages to Matawalle.

“The EFCC is a respected institution that must uphold its mandate with integrity and independence. We trust that you will consider our concerns and take the necessary steps to ensure that justice is served impartially.

“While the right to peaceful assembly and free speech is fundamental, these rights should not be exercised in a manner that disturbs public peace and security.”

Briefing journalist after the presentation, Onwubiko stressed that, “We are not here to defend Mattatwalle, but it looks like there’s a systematic, politically motivated witch hunt against the Minister of State for Defence by certain elements that have been procured by politicians from his state, Zamfara.

“I think the major reason these pressures have been activated recently is because he made a landmark statement that ‘if you are from the north and appointed into public office by the current president, that the duty you owe to the president as the appointing authority, is to give him 100 per cent loyalty’.

“But certain forces in the North, who have their political agenda to remain relevant, and their understanding of how to get into government is to conjure and chronograph protests all over the place.

“It is illegal for citizens to abuse privileges granted to them by constitution by politicising and weaponizing their enmity to a particular person because the person is privileged to be in government .

“It is not right to use ideology and Political differences to instigate undue pressure to try to score cheap points using clearly established and legally permitted organisations and institutions like the EFCC.” He stated .