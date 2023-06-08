Group Says Akpabio Best For Senate Presidency, Warns 10th Assembly Must Ensure Economic Prosperity

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A group called The Natives has thrown its weight behind former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, in his aspiration to become Senate president.

The group in a press conference on Thursday addressed by Olalekan Smart Edwards, said President Bola Tinubu’s choice of Akpabio signals partnership.

The group said the mood of the country requires the Akpabio/Jibrin Barau leadership for the Senate.

“There is a Partner in TINUBU, hence we wish after due consideration of the fundamental issues of national interest, legacies and visionary leadership, it has become imperative, instructive, equitable that a competent, pragmatic and effective leader be supported and elected the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly,” the group stated.

It added that, “As NATIVES, we therefore make bold to align with the progressive vision to move Nigeria to unprecedented heights and national growth via legislative excellence that we solidify and support the candidate Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

“The ultimate goal of every governance process should be the attainment of national security, unity, cohesion and integration.

“So micro zoning in a democracy especially in this part that we find ourselves could also serve as a tool in stimulating a sense of belonging provided quality, excellence is not compromised.

“It helps in stabilising the polity and could deepen political participation amongst the people. It could also build trust and goodwill for our nation,” the group stressed during the press conference.

As a consequence, it called “on all distinguished senators across party lines to key into the wisdom of the president to promote balance, encourage and ensure inclusion, national unity, love for country, to create harmony that would endear the parliament to the Nigerian people.

“Leadership in the 10th National Assembly must translate to Jobs, Infrastructure , Economic Prosperity, Educational Invested, rural development, rule of law and the upliftment of a people, a character and testament which Sen AKPABIO posses in full dose.

“Nigeria is a secular state and the Senator Godswill Akpabio/ Barau Ticket represents the consideration of the mood of the country, an evidence of healing rather than the braggadocious display of strength or the coronation of religious dominance, this ticket remains one of finest candidates to steer the leadership of the Senate in the tenth Assembly among all the Aspirants who have showed interest for the office of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We cannot toy with the expensive portray of acts that can widen the divide of the people post elections, while it is politically permissible, we persuade the 10th Assembly to dissociate themselves from any political, financial and insensitive approach or act that will promote a Muslim for the Office of the Senate President for this is a display of National Sabotage.

“While the ruling party may have presented this candidates, we appreciate its efforts to assuage other regions and make sacrifices to see a pan Nigerian, nationalistic, equitable and fair balance of the spirit and letters of our constitution

“The Plethora of disruptions and carryover of pre-election bitterness, resistance and echoes from the people is a clear indication that no group whatsoever should be seen fanning the flags of discord in the name of financial war chest,” the group noted.

It rejected opposition to the zoning arrangement declaring that, “We say No to Sen. Yari”s ambition and in the name of country, we appeal to him in the name of our dear country to please shelve this ambition for all and become the hero.

“Akpabio is a successful case of legendary service, he is an evidence of infrastructural legacies, observations based on his political ideologies reveals a wealth of experience in governance /administration and his abilities and international exposure is

“He is a former governor of Akwa Ibom, former senate minority leader and one time Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs , a man with the tested ability to galvanise the executive and the legislature for the betterment of the country.

“An innovative leader who is one Nigeria can rely on, for people centred policies, inter party collaboration, capacity to interpret vision to physical realities and development.

“What an average Nigeria is looking for now is strong institutions not strong individual, sustainable development in all facets of our nation, policies that uplift the poor and promotes economic prosperity, builder of men and communities, indeed we need somebody who has the pedigree and capacity to be a team player, a leader, partner and defender of the people who can actualize this for a united Nigeria, that person is here in the south south of this country, from the minority tribe of Annang in Akwa Ibom, it is no other person than Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“So, political parties being the midwifery of that process have a duty to ensure that their actions with respect to where political offices are zoned to, should reflect citizens’ collective national aspirations, banish fear and bad blood,” the group said.

It further stressed that, “We have decided to take the lead and equally work assiduously in ensuring that our democracy must be people driving and not seen as a means of empowering a powerful few.

“We will ensure a total socio-economic rejuvenation of the Nigerian State by making our elected leaders accountable to the people.

“Henceforth we shall be ensuring that our parliament and legislators deliver the industrialization, independence, good governance and hope to Nigeria people.”