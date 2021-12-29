Group Seeks Support As Another Nollywood Actor Battles For Survival

The Coalition for a Better Nigeria has sought the support of Nigerians to save the life of ailing Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro.

The Coalition National Coordinator, Bamiji Awa, made the call in a statement he issued in Lagos.

Awa said, “Our dear Super Nollywood Actor, Chief Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as ‘Fadeyi Oloro’ is in dire need of the generous support of kind-hearted Nigerians concerning his failing health.

“We brought this into public knowledge after years of his health crisis, which is certainly beyond the control of his immediate family.”

Awa who is also the President-General, Grand Council of Yoruba Youths, noted that the ailing veteran actor needed assistance from individuals and corporate organisations.

“Veteran Yoruba actor, Fadeyi Oloro, has cried out to Nigerians, seeking financial assistance amidst health challenges,” he said.

Awa revealed that the ailing actor has conducted series of tests to ascertain the nature of his ailment but to no avail.

He added that Arowosafe had sold all his property while moving from one hospital to another in search of a cure.

In 2019, when the actor’s health challenge first became public knowledge, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, among others had sent him money.

THE WHISTLER had exclusively reported how Nigeria’s entertainment industry had lost no fewer than 15 celebrities with many of them succumbing to various types of illnesses.

In October 2021 veteran actor Prince Emeka Ani, who suffered a partial stroke had pleaded for financial support because of ill health.

Just Last month another actor Clem Ohameze had taken to the internet to solicit help to offset his medical bills, after being confined to a sickbed for almost two years.