Group To Initiate Okorocha’s Recall As 48Hrs Ultimatum Expires

Following expiration of its 48 hours ultimatum to Senator Rochas Okorocha, the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) announced on Tuesday that it would initiate the recall of the former Imo State governor from the Senate.

The group had asked Okorocha to apologize to Governor Hope Uzudinma and the people of Imo over his recent alleged forceful invasion of a property sealed by the state government.

The group said having failed to yield to their demands, it was left with no option than to recall Okorocha from the Senate.

Speaking in a statement by its national president, Rex Annunobi, the group claimed that it was acting with the backings of the Orlu council of Traditional rulers, Orlu council of Elders, Local government council chairmen in the twelve LGAs that make of the Senatorial zone.

It said, “we have monitored and reviewed series of unprovoked utterances and activities of Senator Rochas Okorocha which, no doubt, are meant to distract Governor Hope Uzodinma from offering Imo people good governance.

“The former Governor has failed to tender an unreserved apology to Imo people and the Governor of Imo State within the 48hours given to him by lawlessly breaking into a property sealed by the state government and raining abuses on the governor.

“It is shameful and regrettable that Okorocha who is yet to brief his constituents for 15months of his representation at the National Assembly is rather busy fighting just to protect his looted property acquired within his 8 years reign as Imo state Governor.

“We unequivocally pass an implicit vote of no confidence on him for displaying gross incompetence as a serving senator hence, will face recall at all costs,” said the group.