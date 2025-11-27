Group Urges Otti To Expand EV Infrastructure As Abia Rolls Out Electric Buses

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD) has commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on the official arrival of the first batch of government-owned electric buses—a historic milestone that positions Abia as the first state in Nigeria to deploy electric vehicles for mass transit.

This bold initiative, undertaken in partnership with Coscharis Group, represents a significant leap toward a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable transportation future for Abia State. The arrival of twenty (20) specially built 40-seater electric buses, equipped with modern safety, accessibility, and comfort features, marks the beginning of what promises to be a transformative era in public mobility.

FENRAD notes with satisfaction that the electric buses, boasting a 300-kilometre range per charge, demonstrate the government’s seriousness about reducing carbon emissions, improving commuter experience, and modernizing transportation infrastructure.

The development of a dedicated solar-powered charging hub further exemplifies a forward-thinking commitment to renewable energy and operational sustainability.

This landmark project is fully aligned with Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Climate Agreement, which seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency, and promote climate-resilient development.

By adopting clean transportation solutions, Abia State is not only advancing its own environmental goals but also contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s broader climate commitments, including its obligations through the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

Advertisement

FENRAD applauds Governor Otti’s administration for demonstrating exemplary leadership by pursuing solutions that balance economic progress, environmental responsibility, and public welfare. The state’s proactive stance sets a national benchmark for climate-smart governance and showcases how sub-national actors can champion sustainability while improving quality of life.

“We encourage the government to sustain the momentum by expanding EV infrastructure, promoting climate-friendly urban planning, and ensuring that future transportation policies continue to prioritize environmental protection and emission reduction.

“FENRAD remains committed to supporting initiatives that foster clean mobility, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development across Abia State and Nigeria at large.”