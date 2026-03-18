Group Urges S’East States To Establish Rehabilitation Centres For Teenagers

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Governments of South-East states have been called upon to make the abandoned Borstal Training Institute in Ngwo, Enugu State, functional for the rehabilitation of repentant prostitutes and rescued teenagers.

The Executive Director of the Economic and Social Empowerment of Rural Communities (ESERC), Mr Ikechukwu Nwaogu, disclosed this in the aftermath of the recent crack-down on child prostitutes, leading to the rescue of 114 teenagers from hotels in Enugu.

Nwaogu said the absence of a functional rehabilitation facility in the region was worsening the crisis of juvenile justice and adolescent exploitation in the region.

He said the anomaly was forcing authorities to release many of the rescued girls, hence “returning them to the same exploitative environments they were rescued from”.

Quoting him, “Despite the successful rescue operations, the lack of a rehabilitation centre in the region meant that many of the girls had to be released, and some may likely return to the same conditions from which they were rescued.”

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He expressed worries over what he called “a growing trend of juvenile-related offences, including cases of sexual violence perpetrated by boys under the age of 18 who currently have no structured reformatory institution for correction and rehabilitation”.

He appealed to state governments in the region to look into the Borstal Training Institute in Ngwo, established in 1932, to serve the South-East and South-South Regions. He said the centre had been abandoned and dilapidated since the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970, while similar institutions in Ilorin, Kaduna and Abeokuta are still operational.

He explained that Ngwo Borstal Institute remains in ruins, creating a significant gap in the juvenile justice system across the two geopolitical zones.

“Rehabilitating the facility provides a controlled environment, where young offenders could receive formal education, vocational training and psychosocial support,” he said.

It was gathered that the Enugu State government inaugurated the Enugu State Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Taskforce in December 2025, through a partnership with ESERC with support from the French Embassy Fund.

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The taskforce currently receives an average of 20 new cases daily, a development attributed to increased public confidence in reporting mechanisms and improved collaboration among law enforcement agencies, legal practitioners and healthcare providers, reports our correspondent.

According to Nwaogu, “So far, the joint efforts have resulted in 218 arrests by the Nigeria Police Force. Of these, 32 cases are currently before the courts, while 18 suspects have been remanded at the Enugu State Correctional Centre.

“Beyond prosecution, the taskforce has also provided pro bono legal services to survivors and facilitated medical treatment for 46 victims, including the payment of emergency hospital bills and transportation support for court appearances.”