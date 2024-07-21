Group Urges UK Prime Minister Starmer To Intervene In Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention

535 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A group under the aegis of American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) has written to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to intervene in the detention of Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen.

In their congratulatory message to PM Starmer, on his recent election victory, the group expressed concern over Kanu’s “prolonged detention” in Nigeria since 2021.

The non-profit organisation described his detention as “unlawful extraordinary rendition” and called for Starmer’s intervention to secure his release.

In the letter dated July 19, 2024, disclosed to THE WHISTLER, the group stated:

“We bring to your notice the illegal extraordinary rendition of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, a political activist and British citizen by the Nigeria government from Nairobi Kenya to Nigeria.

“Since 2021, Mr. Kanu has been on isolated detention in Nigeria Department of State Security Services (DSS) because he requested for referendum to create the Nation of Biafra out of the present-day Nigeria.”

The group further highlighted Kanu’s deteriorating health, citing a recent visit by his legal counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimako, who reported:

“Yesterday, during our visitation with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we found him ill, with shortness of breath, low BP & general malaise. For this reason, he requested to see his doctor & we submitted a letter in this regard. Today, the Doctor arrived at the DSS but was denied access to #MNK.”

They also emphasized that Kanu’s call for a referendum on Biafran independence is a democratic right, “not a call for war or violence”.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria, where he has been held in DSS custody without adequate medical care.