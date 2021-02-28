Group Warns ‘Selfish’ S/East Govs Not To Plunge Zone Into Chaos

48 SHARES Share Tweet

The Eastern Union, a group comprising of people from the old Eastern Region, Enugu State chapter, Sunday, called on leaders of the region to avoid any act capable of plunging the zone into chaos.

The group also took a swipe on what recently played out in Imo State between Senator Rochas Okorocha and Gov Hope Uzodinma, describing it as a show of shame.

The union made the observations after its enlarged executive meeting that held in Enugu.

Its national president, Hon Charles Anike, told THE WHISTLER in an exclusive chat that, “The meeting x-rayed all the events of the recent past in the East. It therefore condemned in totality the lukewarm attitude of the political leaders in the security of the region, which has become a source of major concern and serious challenges throughout the country. We wonder why our Southeast and Southsouth governors are taking the matter very lightly and could not emulate their Southwest counterparts, who have shown courage and boldness in setting up the Amotekun security outfit to complement conventional security apparatuses.”

He regretted what he described as lack of unity of purpose of governors’ of Southeast and Southsouth region, and called for a change of heart.

According to him, “We have seen them operate as lone-rangers and cross purposes due to their respective selfish ambitions. They deceive themselves with the claim of their respective governors’ forums. We therefore use this medium to call on the Southeast and Southsouth governors to act now before it’s too late.”

The coordinator of the Enugu chapter of the union, Comrade Kenechi Nweke, told our correspondent that, “We also condemn the show of shame going on between Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma, and Senator Rochas Okorocha, who have both turned the state into a war zone, thereby wasting lives and resources of the state and also denying the Imolites the dividends of democracy. They should adopt a standard measure to avoid washing our dirty linen in public. This is the time to re-align politically rather than chasing shadows when the house is on fire.”

Our correspondent reports that the meeting further called on the political gladiators from the East to work together and in unity of purpose for the good of the Eastern Region of Nigeria, especially in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, and warned against ‘relying on external forces and support, as well as betraying one another, which has never and will never augur well’.

According to them, “The earlier our leaders begin to work in collaboration towards the realization of the Igbo Presidency come 2023, the better. We also warn against any leader betraying the people and attracting external enemies under any guise to militarize our homeland.”