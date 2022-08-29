Growth In ICT Sector Result Of Our Innovative Policies- Pantami

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has attributed the growth in the ICT sector to the policy innovations introduced by his ministry.

The Nigerian ICT sector is composed of four activities- the Telecommunications and Information Services; Publishing; Motion Picture, Sound Recording and Music Production; and Broadcasting.

The sector recorded growth rate of 6.55 per cent in real terms by the end of 2022 second quarter.

In the first quarter and second quarter of 2022, the sector grew 13.41 per cent in real terms by June 2022.

The ICT sector accounted 18.44 per cent in 2022 second quarter, higher than the 17.92 per cent recorded in second quarter 2021 and the 16.20 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2022.

Pantami during a visit in Gombe, said the performance of the sector reflects the prospects of the industry meeting with the expectations of the relevant policies.

Pantami, said this this when he presided over the graduation of participants at a two-week Digital Job Creation Training for the North-East in Gombe.

He said, “ICT is not just an independent sector but the key enabler of all other sectors today. It enables opportunities in education, in health, in agriculture, in security, in defence, in manufacturing, in trade, in investment and in industry.

“We have to utilise ICT in order to make our country a better place. We must use ICT even for our personal economic benefits amongst others. Therefore, we want to encourage you not to waste your times online but rather to use the knowledge you have acquired to make Nigeria a better place and at the same time, derive many economic benefits from it.

“So, by implications, we set a record last year and we surpassed that record this second quarter of 2022 without involving the digital services. Only the ICT sector contributed 18.44 per cent, which can be attributed to the policies which we have introduced in the sector.”