Tennis

GSL Open: Nigeria’s Ubo Shocks Serbia’s Bencevic 6-0, 6-3 To Advance

By Agency

Nigeria’s Joseph Ubo on Monday shocked his Serbian counterpart, Igor Bencevic 6-0, 6-3, to advance in the ongoing International Tennis Federation (ITF)-organized championship tagged GSL Open.

The GSL Open began on Monday to end on April 28.

Ubo showed class in his smashes to the excitement of spectators at the centre court of the National Stadium, Abuja.

Ubo’s spectacular performance put spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the encounter.

Similarly, Spain’s Hugo Largo outclassed his Swedish counterpart, Markus Schultz 7-5, 1-6, 15-13 to move to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Also, Dominik Palan Czech Republic defeated Arthur Bernabe 7-6(4), 6-2 to move ahead in the qualifiers.

In court five, Simon Yitbarek of Sweden outclassed Abdoulaziz Bationo of Côte d’ Ivoire 6-4, 6-6 to advance.

In the same vein, William Bushamuka of the United States beat Darryl Hale of Britain 6-1, 5-0 in two straight sets.

NAN

