Guardiola Tests Positive For Covid-19, To Miss Man City’s Clash With Chelsea

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola, has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has announced.

The club said on Thursday that the Spaniard tested positive on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo.

Guardiola’s positive Covid test comes ahead of City’s FA Cup with Swindon Town on Friday and another clash with Chelsea on January 15.

But City said Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team in Swindon.

Man City said, “Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

“This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players.

“Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon.”

In a twitter post shared by the club, Rodolfo said, the FA Cup is very special to City.

He said, “To fill in the whole squad and travel with five, six subs, we had to bring in second team players.

“We travel with the team, a mixture of both, and we will obviously go for the win and try to get the best out of the game.

“The FA Cup is very special. This is one of the titles we are most proud of achieving in the last 6 years. It’s important to do well and get into the next stage.

“It will be very close, like any other tie in this competition.”