Guards Brigade Killings: Buhari Received 44 Warning Reports From DSS – Dep Speaker Wase

Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Ahmed Idris Wase, on Tuesday revealed that president Muhammadu Buhari received 44 different warning reports from the Department of State Service, DSS, over expected attacks across Abuja.

Wase was speaking while presiding over plenary at the Lower House in the aftermath of the killings of about six soldiers who were members of the Brigade of Guards.

The soldiers were reported to have been ambushed few days ago while returning from the Nigerian Law School after visiting the school following a distress call.

Reports said the school authority had made a distress call for protection after receiving a letter from terrorists that the assailants were attacking the school.

It led to the deaths of some of the soldiers with reports saying more than a dozen were kidnapped during the ambush.

Wase said, “You can imagine what is happening today in Abuja. I will be frank with you. I went through DSS reports. 44 reports were given before the attack on Kuje.

“I want to say so, I want to confirm to you, 44. I went through all the reports. And it all has to do with this,” he said during plenary.

Speaking during a motion presented by Abubakar Makki Yelleman (APC Jigawa) to stop the proposed ban on motorcycles across the nation, Wase said security agencies have always received intelligence regarding any attack, including the Kuje jailbreak where DSS operatives presented 44 reports to warn the government.

“There is no community that one attack or the other will happen and we will not have an intel, and this is part of the intel that they have given as what is going to happen, what is happening and what is not going to happen,” the Deputy Speaker said.

He pointed out that the government needs support to enforce ban across communities on motorcycles.