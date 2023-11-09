GUBER ELECTION: DSS Cautions Against Provocative Statement, Inimical Conducts

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned both Nigerians residing in and out of the country to desist from making provocative statements capable of heating up the polity ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election.

The warnings followed observation by the secret police of rising trends and patterns of provocative comments by some personalities of influence and representatives of non-governmental entities within and outside the country.

Advertisement

“Such statements run against public peace and harmony,” the DSS disclosed in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya and shared via its X account on Thursday.

The agency said that such statements are not only capable of heating up the polity but could incite animosities and divisions among the populace.

“Also, it serves the country no good if its own citizens, whether at home or abroad, demarket or subvert her through misleading and false narratives.

“With the elections and the attendant contentions legally over, it is expected that we should forge ahead in nation-building without rancour or acrimony.

Advertisement

“This is against the backdrop that reckless rhetorics have the capacity to lead to social unrest and instability, which can put the country’s well-being and the general safety of citizens at risk,” the statement read partly.

Consequently, the Service urged key players and their supporters in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States to conform to the rules of engagement, specifically the electoral law during the election, scheduled for Saturday.

“The aim is to avert situations likely to undermine the processes. So far, the Service has substantially liaised with INEC, sister security agencies and relevant NGOs to ensure hitch-free exercises in the affected States.

“The Service, therefore, implores all stakeholders, irrespective of their political affiliations or grievances, to engage in respectful and constructive conversations that promote collective understanding.

“It has thus become imperative that public commentaries should shift towards unity and peace necessary for national development and security. This should be our shared responsibility and indeed the priority of everyone.

Advertisement

“Those on election duties, including the media and civil society, are encouraged to avoid things that will inflame sentiments and cause a breakdown of law and order. Broadcast and monitoring activities should be devoid of manipulations. Stakeholders are enjoined to note that politics should not be used to destroy the country or any part of it.

“However, individuals or groups that may decide to engage in illegitimate acts or inimical conducts to public order will be decisively dealt with as dictated by the law. Forewarned is forearmed,” the statement said.

The agency also encouraged residents in the election state to be patriotic while calling on them to eschew bitterness and promote dialogue that contributes to the progress of the nation.