Guber Election: NSCDC To Discipline Personnel Who Assaulted Journalist At Lafia

The Nasarawa State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abbas Bappa Muhammed, Msgt has condemned the attack on a journalist, Edwin Philip, who was assaulted during gubernatorial and State Assembly elections by its personnel in Lafia.

The Commandant in a statement on Sunday by the Nasarawa State Public Relations Officer, DSC Jerry Victor, promised to take appropriate disciplinary action against the officers.

Muhammed promised to investigate the incident to fish out the perpetrators of the attack, adding that it is not a true reflection of the character and attributes of the Command’s personnel.

Muhammed stated that the command received the news of the attack on the Head of News, Breeze FM Lafia, Edwin Philip at Polling Unit 016, Chiroma Ward, in Lafia Local Government Council, during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections by some personnel of the Nasarawa State command who were on a routine patrol and monitoring of election processes within the Lafia metropolis.

He harped on the need for officers and men of the command to exhibit high standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, “Officers and men have been repeatedly briefed on the need for good public conduct at all times and especially during the election, therefore, anyone who violates this order will be liable to punishment.”

However, the state Commandant had directed that the injured journalist be immediately given medical attention with a promise to settle all bills incurred in order to avoid any health complications.

He promised the media community that he will leave no stone unturned in unraveling those behind the shameful act.

The Command also apologised to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council, and the general public, assuring that such an incidence will not repeat itself.