Guber Poll: APC Can’t Win Free And Fair Election Imo State — PDP… Says Uzodimma Deploying Violence To Scare Imo Voters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Imo State headed by Hope Uzodimma is deploying violence in a bid to scare the people of the state from coming out to cast their votes in the November 11 governorship election.

The PDP made the allegation in a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday.

Ologunagba, who is equally the Chairman of the PDP Special National Publicity Committee for Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi Governorship Elections, however, declared that unleashing violence on helpless Imolites will not stop Uzodimma’s defeat in the poll.

Incumbent Uzodimma, became governor after a controversial Supreme Court decision sacked former governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP in January 2020. He is seeking reelection for a second term.

One of his major challengers is Senator Samuel Anyanwu, a former scribe of the PDP.

PDP, in the statement released on Wednesday, said Uzodimma had already been rejected by the people of Imo State.

“APC is frustrated by the open rejection of Uzodimma by majority of the people of the state due to his abysmal failure in office, the excruciating economic hardship, and mindless killing of thousands of innocent Imo citizens under his horrifying watch.

“Having realised that there is no way Governor Uzodimma can win in a peaceful, free, and fair election, the APC has resorted to deploying instruments of state power to hound and harass opposition voices in the state.

“APC’s sinister approach of attacking the people of Imo State is apparently to heighten the already tensed security situation in the state, instill fear in the people, prevent them from coming out to exercise their democratic right to vote, with the intention to creating an enabling situation for the APC to rig the election,” Ologunagba said in the statement.

PDP maintained that no amount of violence, inducement, intimidation, and harassment can thwart the will of the people of Imo State.

The party insisted that its candidate, Anyanwu, would emerge victorious in the poll.

Ologunagba also said Uzodimma and the APC are dreading their imminent defeat in the election.

“It is clear that Governor Uzodimma and the APC administration in Imo State are in mortal fear of imminent defeat by the PDP, having become overwhelmed by the towering popularity of our Governorship Candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Jones Onyereri across the State ahead of the November 11, 2023 Governorship election,” the statement added.

THE WHISTLER reports that there are concerns over violence as the people count down to the November 11 poll.

Imo State had witnessed a surge in violence since Uzodimma assumed office as governor, with many residents killed or abducted in bloody attacks by rampaging unidentified gunmen.

On Monday, the Labour Party (LP) said the Uzodimma-led Imo State Government was behind an attack on its party office in the state.

The Labour Party office located along Wetheral Road, in the heart of the state capital, Owerri, was allegedly attacked by thugs.

Campaign posters and banners of the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Athan Achonu, the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other party insignia, were destroyed during the attack.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement on Monday, alleged that the police collaborated with thugs to carry out the attack, on the directives of the state government.