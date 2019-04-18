GUBER POLL: We’ll Extend Winning Streak To Kogi, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said it will extend its winning to Kogi State in the governorship election of November 2.

The party vowed that the party’s winning streak in recent governorship elections in Bauchi, Imo, Rivers and Adamawa, among other states will be re-enacted in the forthcoming poll.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus represented by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that the State Governor Yahaya Bello on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC will be sent packing.

Secondus added that the PDP would salvage the state by enthroning a people-oriented government.

He said: “Our people have gone through pains, pangs, acute poverty, hunger, dehumanisation, brutalisation, job losses, untimely deaths, suicide and all sorts of anguish as a result of the misrule of the incumbent government.

“The people of Kogi State are, therefore, looking up to the PDP to rescue them. We cannot afford to fail them.

“We must, therefore, not allow anything to demoralise us, as the winning streak which our party displayed in Imo, Adamawa and Bauchi, among others, will be repeated in Kogi State by the grace of Almighty God.

“In this race, we must also bear in mind that we have the support of the people. Kogi State has always been home to the PDP, notwithstanding the temporary setback of the APC.

“We must, therefore, prepare ourselves, stand with the people and salvage our dear state from the pangs of misrule. Our people yearn to move forward and we must give them that leverage which they earnestly seek.”