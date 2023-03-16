Guber Polls: Over 70 CSOs Alert Police On ‘Tensed Security Situation’ In Lagos, Rivers, Abia, Kano, Others

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room on Thursday raised the alarm over a tense security situation in parts of Nigeria ahead of the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections holding on Saturday.

Convener of the Situation Room, Ene Obi, disclosed this at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, while delivering the CSOs’ preliminary statement on the pre-election environment.

They urged the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to be be non-partisan and provide adequate security in states like Lagos, Rivers, Imo and Abia.

It also tied the tensed situation to the circulation of smear campaigns and desperations by political actors and enthusiasts.

“Ahead of the elections, the security situation across the country appears tense, with reports of violence, kidnap and assassination in several States including Lagos, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Kano. As such, Situation Room reminds the Nigeria Police and other security agencies that they have a primary responsibility to guarantee the safety and security of election officials as well as other election stakeholders, including voters, polling agents, election observers, the media and service providers.

” Security agencies should take adequate measures to forestall the recurrence of acts of voter suppression, disruption of voting, and outright violence experienced in some places during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Furthermore, the Situation Room calls on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure that they are non-partisan, professional and will avoid any actions capable of being interpreted as acting in support of any political interest,” she said.

The situation room is made up over 70 CSOs including Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), CLEEN Foundation, Action Aid Nigeria, Centre for Women and Adolescent Empowerment, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), African Centre for Entrepreneurship and Information Development (ACEIDEV).

It was gathered from the media briefing that that the situation room will deploy 2,340 election observers, three in each Local Government Area in every State of the federation.

On the election proper, Obi urged the Independent National Electoral Commission not to repeat the flaws witnessed at the presidential and national assembly elections where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines failed to immediately upload results from polling units to the public viewing portal, real-time.

She advised the electoral umpire to provide timely updates to Nigerians during the election.

The group also accused INEC of not having adequate ad-hoc staff for the elections, but advised for more recruitments.

She said, “Situation Room expects that INEC has taken lessons from the challenges experienced during the Presidential and National Assembly elections of 25th February 2023, and that the Commission has made adequate arrangements to forestall the recurrence of the gaps observed during the elections.

“Situation Room also expects that the glitches that led to the malfunctioning of the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) have been resolved, and that the issues that occasioned the inability of the Commission to conduct elections in some polling units and late opening of polls in others have been addressed.

“In particular, the Situation Room calls on INEC to address the shortages in the number of ad hoc staff available for the elections, make adequate transportation arrangements, conduct additional training for the ad hoc staff, and promptly reconfigure and deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other materials required for the elections.

“Most importantly, ensure that it communicates in a timely manner to the public on any challenges or changes made to the electoral process.”

The statement partly reads,” The Situation Room specifically calls on political parties to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and to discourage violence by their supporters. Parties are reminded that there is a need to respect and abide by the Peace Accord signed by them.

“Situation Room will be tracking violent incidents across the States. Perpetrators and masterminds will be called out for investigations and punitive measures in line with Section 92 (5-8) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Situation Room notes that the current situation in the country has not been particularly positive, especially as citizens face severe hardship owing to, among other things, fuel and Naira scarcity and the disappointment with the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The Situation Room however urges citizens to recognize this March 18, elections as very key; the positions being contested will determine to a large extent, grassroots development. Citizens should continue to show patriotism and patience by coming out to cast their votes, and by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the CSOs declared that the last election conducted by INEC fell below its credibility threshold.