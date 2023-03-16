Guber Polls: Supreme Court Declares Hembe Authentic LP Governorship Candidate In Benue

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court has upheld Honourable Herman Lorwase Hembe as the Labour Party governorship flagbearer in Benue State.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that one of the LP governorship aspirants, Engineer Benjamin Iorlumum, and one other person had instituted an appeal marked SC/CV/344/2023 against Hembe, LP and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The appellant contended that the LP governorship candidate was a member of the All Progressive Congress when he contested and won the LP primaries.

“The grouse of the appellant’s case disclosed double participation by the respondent in All Progressive Congress and Labour Party primary elections on the same date and time with dual membership of both APC and LP,” he told the apex court.

Lorlumum urged the apex court to disqualify Hembe on that ground.

But the LP urged the apex court to affirm the findings of the Court of Appeal which had affirmed Hembe’s candidacy after establishing that he truly resigned from the APC before participating in the primary election of the LP.

Delivering his judgement on Thursday, Justice Helen Morenikeji Ogunwumiju dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit, saying that evidence before the court showed that the respondent truly resigned from APC before joining the LP.