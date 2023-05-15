Guinness World Records To Review All Evidence Before Confirming Hilda Baci’s ‘Amazing’ Success

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Guinness World Records has stated that all evidence will be reviewed before confirming

Hilda Baci’s success.

This was made known on Monday after it acknowledged Baci for her effort

The acknowledgment was however made in response to an inquiry by one Alexander, who questioned why Baci’s success was yet to be acknowledged by the Guinness World Records.

Alexander wrote; “Why is Guinness World Records not showing or talking about Hilda’s cook-a-thon? Can’t see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube).”

But responding to that, the Guinness Book of Records wrote on their official Twitter that she will be confirmed after all necessary review is done.

“We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

Hilda has cooked for more that 94 hours and she intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

Baci has surpassed an Indian chef, Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019.