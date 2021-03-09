Gumi Changes Comment About Religious Bias In Army

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Few hours after the Nigerian Army cautioned him over his allegation that the army deployed Christian soldiers to operations in the North, Sheik Ahmed Gumi has clarified that religious bias previously existed in the army between 2010 and 2015 when Goodluck Jonathan was the president.

Gumi said that his earlier comments were misunderstood, blaming media for quoting him out of context.

He said he had a working knowledge of the military as a retired officer, noting that many things have not changed since he left the military.

Recalled that in a clip earlier reported by this website, the islamic scholar was seen telling some bandits that soldiers are divided into Muslims and non-Muslims.

However, the Nigerian Army had issued a caution against making divisive and disparaging utterances against the military.

The army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, while reacting to the video, said the army did not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines as stated by the cleric during his interaction with bandits.

Yerima in his statement on Monday titled, ‘Nigerian Army does not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines,’ admonished the cleric and other “opinion merchants” to exercise restraint and not drag the image and reputation of “one of the most reliable national institutions to disrepute.”

But Gumi said: “I saw the Army’s response. What I will say is that there is a misunderstanding in the issues. When I speak about the religious issue in the Army, I am not referring to today’s Army.

“The issue is from 2010-2015 when some people were in-charge and a lot of bad things happened.

“It is during that time that there were bombings everywhere. It happened in Jaji and we lost a popular Muslim general. Even, I was saved by God because they planted a bomb for me,” Gumi told BBC while reacting to the Army’s response.