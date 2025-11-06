Gumi Gives Lawyer 48 Hours To Retract ‘Defamatory’ Terrorism Claims

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has threatened to institute legal action against human rights lawyer, Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, over alleged defamatory and inciting remarks aimed at damaging his reputation and provoking religious tension in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Gumi demanded that Omirhobo retract his “defamatory allegations” and tender an unreserved public apology within 48 hours or face legal proceedings for defamation and incitement.

The cleric’s threat comes in response to a press statement earlier released by Chief Omirhobo titled “Terrorism Apology Is a Crime: Government Must Investigate and Prosecute Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.”

Omirhobo had accused Sheikh Gumi of “publicly justifying and defending terrorists who are maiming, killing, kidnapping, raping, and displacing innocent Nigerians.”

The Lagos-based lawyer cited several legal provisions, including sections of the 1999 Constitution, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022, the Criminal Code Act, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to back his call for an immediate government investigation and possible prosecution of the Kaduna-based cleric.

According to him, “No citizen—cleric or otherwise—is above the law. Defending terrorists is not peace-building; it is aiding evil and undermining the Constitution of Nigeria.”

He urged the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Police Force, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and relevant National Assembly committees to take urgent action against Gumi for allegedly glorifying terrorism.

However, Sheikh Gumi dismissed the allegations as false and malicious, insisting that his peace advocacy efforts have been misrepresented.

He maintained that his engagements with armed groups were aimed at promoting dialogue and national reconciliation, not defending criminality.

“The lawyer must withdraw his baseless accusations and apologise publicly within 48 hours. Otherwise, I will seek legal redress to protect my name and prevent attempts to incite religious unrest in this country,” Gumi warned.