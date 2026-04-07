Gunfight Near Israeli Consulate In Turkey

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A gunfight erupted Tuesday, April 7, outside the building in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district that houses the closed Israeli consulate, leaving one attacker dead and two others wounded and captured, Turkish officials said.

According to Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, three armed assailants approached the area and exchanged fire with police.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries during the confrontation. The attackers were reportedly carrying long-barreled weapons and had traveled from Izmit in a rented vehicle.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi described the individuals as “terrorists” and stated that one had links to a group “exploiting religion.” The identities of the attackers remain under investigation.

The Israeli consulate has been unstaffed and closed for approximately two and a half years. Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed no personnel were present at the time of the incident and that no staff were harmed.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office immediately launched a judicial investigation, assigning a deputy chief public prosecutor and two prosecutors to the case.

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The probe was described as “meticulous” and involves close coordination with law enforcement. Security measures around the area were heightened, and surrounding roads were cordoned off.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility.

While some reports suggested possible terror-related angles, Turkish authorities have not released further details on ideological links beyond the minister’s statement.

The incident occurred amid broader regional tensions, though officials have not linked it to any ongoing conflict. Turkish and international media continue to monitor developments.