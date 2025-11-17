Gunmen Abduct 25 Kebbi Schoolgirls

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kebbi State Police Command on Monday confirmed that armed attackers abducted 25 students of the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

The command spokesperson, CSP Nafiu Kotarkoshi, in a statement said the attackers stormed the school around 4:00 am, firing shots as they forced their way into the premises.

He explained that the gunmen operated with sophisticated weapons during the pre-dawn invasion.

He added that the attackers shot and killed a staff member, Hassan Makuku, while another staff member, Ali Shehu, suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand during the assault.

Providing further details, he said, “The police tactical units deployed in the school engaged them in a gun duel.

“Unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abducted twenty-five students from their hostel to an unknown destination.”

Abubakar said the command deployed additional police tactical squads, working alongside military personnel and local vigilantes, to pursue the attackers and rescue the abducted girls.

“They are currently combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forests with a view to rescuing the abducted students and possibly arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” he said.

He added that Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property across Kebbi State.

“The Commissioner reiterates the Command’s unwavering determination to safeguard the people of Kebbi State.

“He appeals to the public to remain calm, vigilant, and continue supporting police operations to maintain peace and stability,” Abubakar noted.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, also confirmed the incident, stating that the government was monitoring developments closely.

“The exact number of abducted students is still being verified.”

He said the deputy governor, Senator Umar Tafida, had been dispatched to the school to assess the situation on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, who was out of the state at the time of the attack.

Idris assured the public that the government was working in collaboration with security agencies to secure the students’ release and restore stability to the affected community.